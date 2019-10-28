28 Year Old Man Beats Wife To Death In Abeokuta

Published:

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested 28-year-old Kazeem Yusuf for allegedly beating his wife, Raimot, to death at Ita-Aka in the Abeokuta area of the state.After perpetrating the crime, Kazeem reported at the Enugada Police Division that his wife collapsed and died on her way to fetch water.In a bid to verify the claim, the Divisional Police Officer, Enugada Police Division, SP Baba Hamzat, detailed detectives to the scene of the incident to investigate the cause of death.The detectives, however, noticed marks of violence on Raimot’s body and when Kazeem realised that the detectives were about to unravel the truth, he absconded and abandoned them at the scene of the incident.The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement on Wednesday that the corpse was deposited in the Ijaiye General Hospital mortuary, while a manhunt was launched for Kazeem.He added that Kazeem was arrested at his hideout in Itori and confessed during interrogation that he beat up his wife following a disagreement.Oyeyemi stated, “On September 23, 2019, when the incident happened, Kazeem Yusuf ran to the station and reported that his wife collapsed while going to fetch water and died. Upon his report, the DPO of the Enugada Police Division, SP Baba Hamzat, detailed his detectives to the scene, but on close examination of the corpse, the detectives noticed marks of violence on it, which aroused their suspicion that the victim might not have died of a natural cause.“While the detectives were searching for more evidence, the suspect sneaked out and took to his heels. The corpse was subsequently deposited in the Ijaiye General Hospital mortuary, while a massive manhunt was launched for the fleeing husband.“The manhunt yielded a positive result on Monday, October 14, 2019, when his hideout in Itori was discovered and he was promptly arrested.“He has since made a confessional statement that he beat up his wife over a minor disagreement and that the deceased slumped in the process and died. He further stated that it was not his first time of beating the woman, but didn’t know that it would result in her untimely death. The corpse of the deceased mother of one has been buried by her relations according to Islamic rites.”The PPRO stated that the state Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, had ordered the transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.