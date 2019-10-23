23-year-old Graduating Female Student Breaks LASU Medical College’s Record

Published:

Share This

Twenty-three-year-old Oluwasanmi Abigail Arowolo has broken the Lagos State University College of Medicine’s record of over 17 years by finishing with MBBS Honours from the MBBS programme, just as the college inducted the 14th set of medical doctors into the medical profession.The 39 doctors were inducted on Friday at the MRC Auditorium, Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) Ikeja.According to the college authorities, 38 of the inductees are medical doctors and 1 (one) is a dental surgeon.Arowolo, happens to be the third honours graduate, the first from MBBS programme as the previous two were from the BDS programme.She also doubled as the best graduating student in the college having won best in eight courses out of 13 courses in the medical school; Anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, microbiology, haematology, pharmacology, paediatrics and O and G.In his address, the Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University, Professor Olanrenwaju Fagbohun who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academics, Professor A.O.K NOAH admonished them to be good doctors