18 Years After Scrap,FG Concludes Plan To Return Toll Gates On Federal Roads

Eighteen years after the federal government dismantled toll gates on federal roads, the current administration has concluded plans to return the country again to the path of tolling.Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, said designs for the toll gates had already been made.According to him, materials to be used for the toll gates had been factored into the design, adding that the design includes elimination of cash payment at the toll plaza.