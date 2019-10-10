10 Feared Dead In Abia Road Crash Involving LG Chairman

Published:

Ten people were feared dead in Abia State on Saturday which also involved the Chairman of Isiala Ngwa South LGA of the State.While the immediate cause of the accident was not known by CKN News as at the time of the incident,reportreaching CKN News has it that several people were also injured in the accident and are currently recieving treatment in hospitals.The State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has commeserated with the families of the deceased and order the immediate evacuation of the injured to better hospitals while the State government will offset their medical bills.