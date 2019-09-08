Xenophobic Attacks:South Africans Are Ingrates...Cleric

Published:

Share This

Assistant General Overseer of the Christ Arrival International Church, Gethsemane Parish, Pastor Peter Olaniyan, has described the attack on Nigerians by South Africans as barbaric and uncalled for.Showing his displeasure over xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and some other African countries in South Africa, the cleric noted that it was unfortunate that the citizens and governments of South Africa had forgotten the efforts and supports of Nigeria against apartheid.Olaniyan made this known during the unveiling of the church’s television platform, tagged: “Pulpit TV” and the CAIC Gethsemane Football Club through the Neveh-Zedek Foundation as part of the efforts of the propagation of the gospel, promotion of theological education and Christians and empowering the younger generation.“It is disheartened that the South Africans can put fingers in our eyes. They have forgotten and they can begin to do that because they have more enabling environment than Nigeria and people are going there.“As long as our people do not engage in crime, there is no justification for that reaction against Nigeria. We fought for them. I am aware that South Africans were given scholarships during the apartheid. I know of a South African friend during the university days at the University of Ibadan who was on Nigerian government scholarship.Speaking on the initiative, Olaniyan stated that the inspiration was part of his commitment in the propagation of the gospel and the truth to the entire world, as well as giving the younger generation the platform to explore their talents in a godly way.