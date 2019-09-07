Xenophobic Attack:Looting Of Foreigners Properties Continue In South Africa

Published:

Share This

South African police said on Friday that they were on high alert monitoring the violence that erupted earlier in the week in some parts of the country leading to the death of foreigners and destruction of their property.The Force also said that some persons who had been looting shops since Sunday had continued till date.It added that it had arrested more suspects who had been looting shops in the Gauteng Province.Police spokesperson, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, said 74 persons were arrested in Katlehong on Thursday, bringing the total number of arrests since the violence erupted in Johannesburg to 497.She said the situation in Katlehong and other areas in the province remained calm as the number of incidents continued to decline.Peters said 11 people were killed during this period but that only seven had been directly linked to the incidents of violence.She noted that the police would continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding each death.Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lt.-Gen. Elias Mawela, therefore, called on the people to respect the law, while warning them to stop spreading fake news in the social media.Mawela added, “We must work together to make sure that no one gets to undermine the authority of the State and together condemn the violence and criminality, towards ensuring the safety of everyone in the province.”