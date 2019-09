Published:

The number of Nigerians willing to leave South Africa has risen to 640, the Chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has confirmed.She explained in a WhatsApp message on Monday that the intending returnees would be evacuated from South Africa by Air Peace in two flight operations.The evacuation was expected to commence on Wednesday.She stated, “Six hundred and forty Nigerians have registered to come back home from South Africa and Air Peace will transport them home in two operations.”