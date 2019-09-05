Xenophobia Attacks:Protests Spread Across Nigeria

Published:

Protests against xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa continued on Wednesday with the Federal Government declaring that Nigeria would boycott the World Economic Forum on Africa scheduled for the former apartheid enclave.Though the Federal Government beefed up security at companies including the MTN and Shoprite linked to South Africa, this could not stop protesters from attacking some of these companies in cities across the nation.The Federal Government also expressed its determination to end the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa once and for all.The government’s latest stance came after a morning meeting summoned by President Muhammadu Buhari to review developments so far.At the meeting were Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama.The meeting resolved that “enough is enough,” adding that this time round, Nigeria would ensure that attacks on its citizens in South Africa must end.Onyeama, who spoke after the meeting, said several measures had been reached and would be unfolded in the days ahead.He stated that talks with the South African authorities would be detailed this time round and would shape the pattern of the Nigeria-South Africa relations in the years ahead.Onyeama confirmed that one option considered was that Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Kabiru Bala, should return home.However, he clarified that this would be after the special envoy Buhari sent to his South African counterpart, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, would have concluded the assignment and reported back to the President.He declined to name the special envoy for “security reasons” but added that he was expected to be back from South Africa by the weekend.