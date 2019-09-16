Why I Resigned From Buhari's Govt...Seun Onigbinde

Published:

Seun Onigbinde, the newly appointed Technical Adviser to the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, has resigned his appointment following media lashes from Buhari Media Organisation, BMO.Onigbinde, who is the co-founder of BudgIT and a known critic of the Muhammadu Buhari-led government has been lambasted by BMO following his appointment into the same administration he criticised.The group said that his appointment was a travesty that desecrates the honour and integrity of the current administration. “Seun Onigbinde lacks honour and integrity, which are characters known of President Buhari, and thus could not be in the same team with him”, the group said in a statement.But in a swift reaction, on Monday Onigbinde tendered his resignation letter and commends, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba for offering him the appointment. His words as published on his twitter handle, ““Upon further reflections on the furore that has been generated by my new role as the Technical Adviser to the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, I humbly resign the appointment.“I am very grateful to the Honourable Minister, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, for believing in my expertise and I also thank everyone who sent his or her congratulations to me in the short period. I have also been humbled by the faith and belief that numerous persons have expressed in me. “My sincere interest is to see a Nigeria that grows and optimises resources for the benefits of all Nigerians. “My loyalty to the good cause of our nation, Nigeria compelled me to accept the call to provide technical skills and this experience has more than strengthened it.“I also want to wish the Nigerian Government, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, well. I will always be of help to the federal government in my capacity as the Director of BudgIT, a critical fiscal transparency group, as I have been to several agencies. I would also work to ensure that BudgIT continues to build civic awareness on the right of every Nigerian to know how public resources are managed.”