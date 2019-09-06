UNIPORT Honours Rotimi Amaechi

Published:

The Management, Staff and Students of the University of Port Harcourt have commended the former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi for his contributions to nation building.The school also thanked the Minister for his donations and the impact made during his tenure as Governor of the State.Speaking at the 2019 University of Port Harcourt International Conference on Language and Literature, with the theme, "Language, Literature and Governance: The African Experience", held at the school premises, Thursday, Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Hakeem Fawehinmi, said Amaechi's contributions to the school was remarkable.Welcoming the Minister to the university, Fawehinmi said, as Governor, Amaechi made contributions that improved on the overall well being of the University."For us this is another home coming because we know the formidable role you played as a student and as a Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and then later as the Governor of Rivers State.""Your name must be mentioned towards the growth and development of this University. We are happy to have you as our guest and a formidable Alumnus, one of the major benefactors of the University. The University community is indeed elated to have you in our midst. We are proud that you have a deep sense of commitment to the University of Port Harcourt.""It's common knowledge that you have made so many donations to the University of Port Harcourt, and we are still tapping from your milk of kindness. We are aware that the English House, the faculty building and many others were donated by you," he said.Also speaking, the Dean, Faculty of Humanities, Prof. Femi Shaka described Amaechi as their own and commended him for his outstanding performance in the position he occupies.According to Prof. Shaka, "We know that Amaechi is one of the key personalities of the present government. Amaechi represents not just the English department, he represents the whole of the South-South. Amaechi is doing his best in the rail sector and I have no doubt he will perform better than he did in the last political dispensation."Responding, Amaechi said, "I am glad to associate with my alma- mater and I will be glad to associate with the English department. What makes a University is the quality of academic staff and I believe that you should source for them."Amaechi who also acknowledged the role played by lecturers in human capital development, advised students to always pay back to their teachers in good coin."If any of you (lecturers) are in need of anything please call my attention. That is one way I can pay back to the school. For me, that is more important than anything. I am required by society to respond to the needs of my people. You don't need to be a Governor or Minister to assist the University or lecturers, you can make your own contribution in your own way. Please when you graduate, call your lecturers and assist where necessary.""The first and most important thing we should do is the assessment of our former lecturers, we must care for their medical conditions," Amaechi added.