Two Suspected Rapists Escape From Police Custody In Lagos

Two brothers, Alaba and Abiodun Musa, who were arrested by the police from the Odo-Noforija Division, Epe, for allegedly raping a teenager, have allegedly escaped from custody and fled.It was learnt that the division flouted the order of the state Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, that the duo be transferred to the Gender Unit of the command headquarters in Ikeja.A source said the police, in a desperate bid to cover up, arrested the suspects’ sister and clamped her in detention.Alaba and Abiodun had been accused of raping a teenager in the Igbooye community, Epe.She was said to be running an errand for her father when the brothers allegedly accosted and hypnotised her.They were alleged to have taken turns to rape her.The brothers, who are indigenes of the town, were on a visit when the incident happened last Monday.It was reported that the suspects threatened to deal with the victim if she told anyone about the incident.However, she was said to have opened up, and community youths seized the suspects and handed them over to men of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps, who in turn handed them over to the police on Tuesday.The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, had confirmed the incident to our correspondent.He had said, “We received the report that a girl alleged that two siblings slept with her. But one of them denied touching her, while the other, who claimed to be her boyfriend, confessed that he slept with her.“But the girl confirmed that the two of them had carnal knowledge of her. The CP has ordered that the case be transferred to the gender unit for an in-depth investigation.”A source said the police personnel at the division did not transfer the case to the gender unit as directed.“The suspects are not in police custody. They have fled. One of them has been sending text messages and asking that the case be withdrawn from the state Ministry of Justice. They were supposed to have been transferred to the gender unit since last week, but they have escaped,” the source said.Another source said the suspects’ sister had been protesting her detention, having cooperated with the police and assisted in the arrest of her brothers.The Director of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, Lola Vivour-Adeniyi, said some residents had also called her attention to the development, adding that she was still making contacts.“I believe that the CP will do justice in this matter,” she added.A policeman at the division, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said the two men were still in detention.The DPO also said it was not true that the men had escaped.He, however, refused to speak further, saying he was in a meeting.The police spokesman, Elkana, said the DPO had yet to respond to enquiries on the case.