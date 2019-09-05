Tragedy:Family Of Six Die Mysteriously In Lagos One Room Apartment

Published:

Residents of 19, Olowora street, Mafoluku, Oshodi and people in the neighbourhood woke up to a shock discovery of the dead bodies of six members of the same family in their one room apartment.It was gathered that five of the dead were members of the family of six who were residence in the house, while the sixth deceased was a visitor who arrived a day before the sad incidence.The only survivor whose twin was among the dead is said to be under intensive care at a private hospital.Nobody could really explain the circumstances behind the mysterious deaths which was believed to have occurred overnight.Police from Makinde Police Division have however commenced investigation into the matter.The evacuation of the dead bodies was supervised by the Head of Operations, LASEMA, Mr. Bosun Olukolade who were invited to the scene of the incident.