Keep Your Apologies..IPOB Tells South East Governors

The Indigenous People of Biafra on Saturday said it was not interested in any apology from the South-East governors.The governors of the South-East geopolitical zone had said they would not apologise to the secessionist group to rescind travelling ban on them.They said IPOB had no right to place travel ban on them and other top politicians from the zone.But in a statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group described the governors as weak and pathetic men who had sworn loyalty to their Fulani masters.The statement read in part, “Following refusal by South-East governors to apologise or do the needful towards IPOB against a background of their incessant attacks, abduction, arrest, killings and proscription of unarmed peaceful Biafrans before, during and after Operation Python Dance in 2017, we the global family of the IPOB categorically state that we are not interested in any apology coming from those who have continued to shamelessly preside over the Fulanisation of their ancestral lands.“Unfortunately most people have yet to understand the danger these people portend for our existence as a race.“We remain conscious of the complicity and duplicity of South-East governors in the whole OPD debacle and will hold them accountable at the right time.“We are aware of their secret dealings with the government of Nigeria to enslave our people; a task we assure them can never be accomplished as long as IPOB exists.“We are waiting for them to set foot abroad or appear in public anywhere outside Nigeria then they will know how upset we are.”