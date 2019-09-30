The Seed For Greatness Laid In School...Peter Obi

Published:

Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, has said that the seeds for greatness are mainly sowed early in school. Obi was speaking at the weekend during his visit to the students of El Shalom Secondary School, Ogbaru, Anambra State, owned by the Anglican Diocese of Ogbaru.Obi said the visit was to redeem his promise to provide the school with a bus during his earlier visit in June. He said he deliberately chose the season of Nigeria’s independence anniversary for the visit to remind Nigerian leaders that Nigeria would only truly become independent when her leaders realise the importance of education and invest heavily in it for the future greatness of the country.The former Anambra State Governor said that he would not forget the partnership with the Church that partly accounted for the success of his tenure in Anambra State. His words: “I remain grateful to the Church for their partnership with us in building a better state. I remember how, during my discussion with the former Bishop of Ogbaru, Rt Rev’d Samuel Ezeofor on how I would assist and how he requested support for his school. You see, my Lord Bishop was thinking about the good of the society by thinking of how to re-position the education sector. If it were politicians they would have very easily requested vehicles or houses. This is why I keep appealing to those in government to see the Church as partners in progress.”Speaking, Bishop Prosper Amah, who was joined by his brother bishop, Rt. Rev’d Precious Nwala, in receiving Mr. Obi thanked him (Obi) for always thinking of the welfare of the society through concern for education.The highlight of the visit was the presentation of the bus Obi donated to the school to the senior prefect of the school, Miss Divine Ogbueli, who, during the vote of thanks prayed to God to bless Mr. Peter Obi for his concern and practical support to education sector across the country.Obi was accompanied by Prof. Stella Chinyere Okunna, who also spoke to the students on the need to embrace ennobling virtues, especially in a world that is at war with herself.