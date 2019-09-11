Tension As Tribunal Determines Buhari,Atiku's Fate Today

Published:

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja will on Wednesday (today) deliver judgment in the case instituted by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, challenging the outcome of the February 23, 2019 presidential election.The petitioners asked the five-man tribunal, led by Justice Mohammed Garba, to nullify President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the poll and either declare them the winner or order the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct a rerun.A senior member of the petitioners’ legal team, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), confirmed to one of our correspondents that the hearing notice for the judgment was served on lawyers representing the parties to the case on Tuesday.“I can confirm to you that the judgment will be delivered 9am tomorrow (Wednesday),” he said.Ozekhome (SAN) expressed hope that his clients’ case would succeed.He said, “My expectation, like the majority of Nigerians and international observers, is that the petition will succeed. This is because the petitioners have proved their case. The evidence was overwhelming and it was clear to everyone that the respondents had no defence. The judiciary will be courageous and bold to deliver justice.”There is reported tension among supporters of the two gladiators as most of them cannot categorically predict where the pendulum would swing