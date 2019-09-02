Supreme Court To Hear Perjury Suit Against Buhari Today

Published:

The Supreme Court will today commence hearing in the suit seeking the disqualification of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential poll over an alleged act of perjury.The suit filed by a legal practitioner and two others, Thisday learnt is one of the appeals slated for Monday, September 2, 2019, by the apex court.The appellants, Kalu Kalu, Labaran Ismail and Hassy El-Kuris had approached the Supreme Court to nullify the candidacy of President Buhari in the just concluded presidential poll over allegations of perjury.The move to ventilate their grievances at the apex court was occasioned by the dismissal of their suit at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, on grounds that it was statute-barred and as such cannot be heard.The appellants specifically want Buhari’s nomination and subsequent victory at the February 23 presidential election nullified on the grounds that President Buhari lied on oath in his form 001 he submitted to INEC for the purpose of clearance for the presidential election.In the Notice of Appeal marked: CA/A/436/2019, the appellants are asking the apex court for an Order to set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal and hear the matter on merit and grant the reliefs sought in the Originating Summons.