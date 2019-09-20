South-West Monarchs Rally Round To Save Osinbajo's Job

Published:

Share This

Some top traditional rulers in the South-West are making moves to intervene in the crisis of confidence rocking the Presidency and alleged moves to impeach Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was alleged of breaching due process in approving some contracts for agencies under his supervision.It was also gathered that heads might roll in some of the affected agencies. A Yoruba traditional ruler in the South-West, who spoke on condition of anonymity , said that they were already being disturbed by information making the rounds about the Vice President and “we are already making moves to investigate the veracity of those allegations and see President Muhammadu Buhari.”The monarch, who pleaded for anonymity, said: “The most disturbing of this rumour is that impeachable offences against the Vice President are being compiled and we learnt will soon be sent to the National Assembly. “We are worried about this development and the alleged sudden frosty relationship between the President and Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.“We cannot fold our hands and do nothing. This is politics and nothing is impossible.”It was also gathered that infringements by agencies under him have been compiled and sent to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).Osinbajo chairs the boards of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) and National Boundary Commission (NBC), among others.The Vice President had on Monday received a presidential directive asking him to seek presidential approvals for those agencies.The memo did not state reasons for the new development but a Presidency source, who pleaded for anonymity, described the information about the alleged crisis rocking the Presidency and moves to remove the Vice President as “baseless allegations and outright lies.“This is not true. It is baseless but please don’t mention my name at all.”