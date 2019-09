Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari will visit South Africa in October to reinforce the bonds between the two countries after a wave of deadly riots and xenophobic attacks, Reuters news agency quoted the South African presidency as saying on Saturday.South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday that at least 10 people had been killed, two of them foreign nationals, in violence that began in Pretoria and spread to nearby Johannesburg.