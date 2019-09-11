South African Man Rapes ,Kill 19 Year Old University Of Cape Town Student

Published:

The rape and murder of a teenager has shocked to its core South Africa, a country that is already one of the world’s most dangerous for women.According to The South African, after days of searching for 19-year-old University of Cape Town (UCT) film and media student, Uyinene Mrwetyana — who was last seen Saturday, August 30 — investigators have confirmed that a man has confessed to raping and brutally killing her, and he also confessed to the crimes when he appeared in court on Tuesday, September 3.Eric Ntabazalila, a spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Western Cape said the 42-year-old man, reportedly an employee of the post office, has a prior conviction for armed robbery or robbery with aggravating circumstances, as well as a case of rape that was opened against him and later withdrawn, reported The Citizen.Consequently, protests have broken out across South Africa after the body of the 19-year-old university student was found dumped in a hard scrabble suburb of Cape Town, the nation’s second city.University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana had not been seen in almost a week.This morning, I joined thousands of women and men outside of Parliament to protest against the untenable levels of GBV in this country. One of the speakers concluded her speech by saying: so many women here are asking the question: #AmINext, again?The suspect is a 42-year-old man who worked at a post office in affluent Claremont, a suburb to the south of Cape Town’s CBD. He has not yet been named for legal reasons.He is alleged to have attacked the first-year film and media student while at work, news.com.au reports.The case has sparked an uproar among South Africans demanding action be taken to quell the country’s femicide rate, which according to the World Health Organisation is five times the global average.What happened to Uyinene Mrwetyana?Mrwetyana had gone to the post office to ask about a parcel. She was told the electricity was out at the branch and to return later, news outlet News 24 reported.Unknown to her, the time between when she left and returned to the post office were to be her finalWhen Mrwetyana went back to collect her parcel, her attacker was waiting.He allegedly struck her with a post office scale, knocked her unconscious and sexually assaulted her.Later, he is reported to have handed himself into police and told investigators where her body was hidden.Police recovered the teen’s remains dumped in Khayelitsha township, an impoverished neighbourhood of Cape Town.In the wake of the death, hundreds of people have flooded the teen’s Instagram page with emotional messages, while describing her alleged killer as “evil” and a “murderer”.Local Cape Town TV has reported that angry residents in the alleged killer’s township torched his home. Station eNCA reported that Cape Town’s fire and rescue services were prevented from putting the fire out and forced to leave the area.It has triggered national outrage about the safety of women in one of Africa’s most developed and modern nations.Thousands of South African women took to the streets, protesting about the Government’s failure to deal with rising violence against women in the country.Students at her university joined the protests, demanding that security on campus be boosted.Mrwetyana’s death has sparked a viral movement, with thousands of people taking to social media to express their anger with the hashtags #NotInMyName, #RIPUyinene and #AmINext.