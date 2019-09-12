Sanwoolu Congratulates Buhari On Victory At Tribunal

Published:

Share This

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the Presidential Election Appeal Tribunal.In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the victory as a final lap of a relay race where the real victor is evidently seen at the finishing line.Sanwo-Olu said ''although millions of Nigerians were not in doubt as regards the mandate freely given to President Buhari to steer the ship of the country for another term of four years, the opposition politicians were also not wrong to have approached the court to seek redress, noting that they were free to test the country’s judicial system.''With this pronouncement, it is clear to everyone that contrary to misinformation being spread against our party during the electioneering by the opposition, the All Progressives Congress under President Muhammadu Buhari performed to the satisfaction of Nigerians in his first term in office.''Governor Sanwo-Olu therefore enjoined Nigerians across party divide to team up with the president to deliver the real dividends of democracy to the people.He said the next level campaign of the president is not only exciting but also a clear indication of the new frontier the country will reach in the next four years and beyond.''I therefore congratulate the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the leadership and members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress and all Nigerians at home and in the diaspora on this very landmark judicial victory,'' Sanwo-Olu said.