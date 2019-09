Published:

The Nigerian Police have alerted residents of Abia State that information at its disposal has it that a dreaded armed robbery gang is mopping arms in order to launch attacks on several banks in the State.Its spokesman Geofrey Ogbonna in a statement enjoins Abians to be very vigilant and Banks in the State to take extra security measures in their premises.It also warned Hotels in the State to be mindful of guests lodging at their hotels.