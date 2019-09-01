Raypower FM Management Thank Teeming Fans On 25th Anniversary Celebration

Published:

Nigeria's first private radio station ,Raypower FM has clocked 25 years .A lot of activities have been lined up to celebrate the event.The management of the radio station through it's Managing Director Dr Ambrose Olutayo Somide issued the following message to thank all the fans of the station on the occassion ."A MESSAGE AS RAY POWER MARKS 25 YEARS OF COMMERCIAL BROADCASTING.In the words of Linda Wyatt, a silver jubilee is a huge achievement by any standard.It is indeed with great joy that I congratulate us on the attainment of 25years of quality broadcasting.It has not been an easy 25years but to the glory of God and with a heart full of gratitude to you our listeners and clients we are here today celebrating this milestone.Let me acknowledge the vision and doggedness of our founder and Emeritus Chairman, High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, who against all odds blazed the trail of private broadcasting in Nigeria. Ezomo Sir, you are indeed an inspiration.To the board and Management of DAAR Communications PLC, we say thank you for your support over the yearsCan there be a Raypower without our awesome staff past and present? Definitely not. You have sacrificed so much for the survival and progress of Raypower. I can only pray that the Lord God will bless your labor of love. Quite a number have completed their earthly journeys, you definitely are not forgotten. The Lord will continue to watch over the families you left behind.Now what is the essence of broadcasting without our listeners? You have sustained us. You stood with us through thick and thin. We know you have a choice, but you have made Raypower your station of choice – Thank you from the depths of our heartsTo our clients, the advertisers who have ensured we continued broadcasting through your patronage, we are immensely appreciative. We pray that together we will succeed!The next 25years will be a period of reaping. The harvest shall be bountiful and we shall together reap of it.I am Ambrose Olutayo Somide MD Radio Services. E seun, Daalum, Mun gode!"