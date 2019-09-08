Prophet Arrested In Imo For Killing Church Member,Dispose Him Of His New Car

Published:

Share This

Officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Imo State Police Command have arrested a prophet, Michael Mbonu for allegedly killing Princewill Ezeji.The state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, said apart from the prophet, four other suspects were arrested by the SARS for murdering the graduate of philosophy.He disclosed that the arrest of the suspect was as a result of digital analysis led by the SARS commander, Godfrey Victor.He said the deceased had gone missing after buying a vehicle.He said SARS officers led by the commander, Godfrey Victor, swung into action on receiving a complaint of a missing person.“Five persons were subsequently arrested. They are Mbonu Michael, 27; a prophet, Kingsley Udemba, 24; Nwogu Anslem, 59; Blessing Michael, 25 and Chidinma Godwin, 27.“It is important to note that on August 3, the deceased, Princewill Eleji, a graduate of Philosophy, bought a Camry vehicle and went to see his prophet, Michael Mbonu.“From that date, the victim was nowhere to be seen. While that was going on, one Kingsley Udemba, a close friend, showed up and claimed that the victim went missing because he defrauded him.“The parents of the missing person had to raise N960,000 and paid Udemba, yet the boy was not released. Upon investigation and through digital analysis, though Kingsley collected the ransom as agreed, he had no knowledge about the victim’s whereabouts.“The prophet who was following the parents to look for Princewill was indicted. On interrogation, he confessed to the crime. He took operatives to see the decomposed corpse of the victim. The victim’s car, telephone and sim card were recovered. Charms and Bible were also recovered.”