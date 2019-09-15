Pray Fervently For Your Girl Child...Dolapo Osinbajo Urges Women

Published:

Wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, on Saturday called on women to pray fervently for the girl-child against societal ills.Osinbajo made the call at the 49th Benue Women in Prayer (BEWIP), Prayer Convocation, held at the Chapel of Grace, Government House, Makurdi.She also urged women to take the act of motherhood seriously to mitigate the growing cases of indecent dressing, drug abuse and other social ills in the country.The wife of the vice president appealed to women to be prayerful and learn to take all their worries to the Lord in prayers for answers.Reading from the Book of Psalm 24:6 – 10, Mrs Osinbajo admitted that though women had individual challenges but with constant prayers, God would always answer them if they fervently sought His face.The VP’s wife gave three prayer points to the women: prayer for Nigeria, prayer for Nigerians and prayer for the family.Governor Samuel Ortom, in his remarks at the event, commended the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for standing by the state in its trying times.