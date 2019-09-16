Police Rescue Kidnapped University Don In Abuja

Published:

The FCT Police Command wishes to reassure the public that the Federal Capital Territory is safe and the Police have reinvigorated its crime-fighting strategy to ensure the protection of lives and property in FCT.“It is pertinent to inform the public that the Police has successfully rescued the Baze University lecturer who was kidnapped on 8th September, 2019.“The Command wants to also inform the public that it has commenced a discreet investigation into an unfortunate kidnap case which occurred at Asokoro on Saturday 14th September, 2019. The Police are currently making concerted effort to rescue the victim.”The statement added “Contrary to speculations on social media about an upsurge in this crime, the Command wishes to correct the notion and inform the public that the aforementioned were the only cases reported to the police, and efforts are being intensified to arrest the suspects behind the crime.“The Command wants to reaffirm its commitment to the protect lives and property by deploying proactive security measures that will nip this crime in the board.”