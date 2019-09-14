Police Parade 20 Year-Old Randy Boy For Raping, Killing Nursing Mother In Ibadan

Published:

Share This

A 20-year-old randy boy, Ismail Gbolahan, has been arrested by men of Oyo State Police Command for allegedly raping and killing a 35-year-old nursing mother, Toyin Olubowale, at No.15, Road 3, Ogidi Estate, Akobo, Ibadan.The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Shina Olukolu, who paraded the suspect yesterday before journalists at the command’s headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, said the incident occurred on August 29, at about 2p.m. Gbolahan was said to have boarded a commercial motorcycle to the woman’s house on the fateful day.The commercial motorcyclist that took him to the place introduced himself as Joel Musa. On getting there, Gbolahan entered the house, while the motorcyclist waited in front of the house for him to come out so that he could take him back to Akobo Oju-Irin.According to the police boss, who also paraded another three suspects for fraud, as soon as Gbolahan alighted, he entered the woman’s house and sexually assaulted her before smashing her head with a wooden stool, which led to her death. He later made away with her iTel Android cell phone.When the commercial motorcyclist returned him to Oju-Irin, Akobo Area of Ibadan, he noticed a wound and blood stains on one of Gbolahan’s fingers and he became suspicious due to unusual sound he heard from the house while he was outside. This made him to go back to the house and met people crying over the death of the deceased.He informed the people that he knew the man who killed the deceased and that he brought him to the house earlier in the day. Musa was promptly arrested and handed over to the police. Olukolu noted that the arrest of the motorcycle rider led to the apprehension of the principal suspect, who carried out the dastardly act, adding that on interrogation, Gbolahan confessed to the crime, adding that two other suspects, Oyedeji Blessing, 22, who received the stolen phone and Oyekola Mumini, a mobile phone repairer, who assisted to flash and destroy evidence on the phone, were also arrested.Speaking in an interview with journalists, Gbolahan, while admitting culpability, blamed the devil for pushing into the evil act, adding that he had known the woman for a long time and he had tried to woo her earlier but she refused. He noted that he even attended the naming ceremony of the woman’s child recently. He said he did not have the intention of killing her but only hit her on the head with the wooden stool when she bit her finger severely.Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 40-year-old man, Kingsley Madukwe, for allegedly beating his wife, Glory Madukwe, to death. He was said to have his 40-year-old wife, a mother of eight, who had a month-old baby, for allegedly refusing to breastfeed their crying baby. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated this yesterday.The suspect, a commercial motorcyclist (Okada rider) who was reportedly enraged to find his late wife abandoned the crying baby, was said to have pulled her back while she was leaving the bedroom and slapped her. The slap, according to the PPRO turned deadly as his wife who had complained of tiredness reportedly fell down and died on the spot.When interviewed, the suspect who is an indigene of Ihiala in Anambra State, confirmed Oyeyemi’s briefing and said that the baby was crying, which made him wake up his wife to breastfeed the baby, but she refused and complained of being too tired.The PPRO said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution. The corpse of the victim has since been deposited at the General Hospital, Ota, mortuary for post-mortem examination.