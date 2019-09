Police Intercept 1000 Stolen Cattles, Arrest Three Suspects In Kano

Published:

“PRESS CONFERENCE BY THE COMMISSIONER OF POLICE KANO STATE COMMAND, CP AHMED ILIYASU PSC(+) AT KWANAR DANGORA, KIRU LGA, KANO STATE ON THURSDAY, 12TH SEPTEMBER, 2019Ladies and gentlemen of the pressARREST OF THREE NOTORIOUS SUSPECTS FOR CATTLE RUSTLING, KIDNAPPING, ARMED ROBBERY AND RECOVERY OF MORE THAN 1000 COWS AND FIVE (5) FIREARMS AND LARGE QUANTITY OF AMMUNITIONSI once again welcome you to another conference here at Kwanar Dangora, Kiru LGA, Kano State.First and foremost, let me use this opportunity to commend the Inspector General of Police IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu NPM, mni, most profoundly for his continued encouragement and guidance to officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force in-line with the directives and principles of the veritable Anti-Crime machine of Operation Puff-Adder.Today, Thursday 12th September, 2019, the command recorded yet another achievement by its Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) team of Operation Puff-Adder in conjunction with members of Miyetti Allah where they carried out operations for seven (7) days inside the notorious Falgore Forest using community policing tools.More than One Thousand (1000) cows were recovered and three (3) notorious cattle rustlers that specialised in Cattle Rustling, Kidnapping and Armed Robbery were arrested. All suspects confessed to their crimes and led *Puff-Adder Operatives to various locations within the forest were the cows were recovered. The suspects are:-1. Sa’idu Abdullahi AKA Goda 23 years old of Soba LGA, Kaduna State.2. Lawan Mohd AKA Boda 25 years old of Damau Village, Kubau LGA. Kaduna.3. Suleman abdullahi AKA Bros, 30 years old of Damau Village Kubau LGA, Kaduna State.The following Arms and Ammunition recovered1. Two (2) AK47 Rifles with 110 rounds of live ammunitions2. Three (3) Pump Action Rifles with 22 live cartridges.3. Two (2) Military Camouflage Uniforms.4. Four (4) Mobile Handsets.Efforts is in progress to track down and arrest all remnants of this syndicate at large and recover any remaining animals or arms and ammunition in their possession, across the difficult terrain along the axis of Falgore Forest.I remain grateful to the people of Kano for their synergy in driving Community Policing further to the grassroots, thereby making Kano peaceful and a shining example among others.Thank you all and God Bless”.