Police Denies Alleged Rape Case Leveled Against Imo Federal Lawmaker

Imo State Police Command has described as frivolous and unfounded an allegation of rape levelled against the member representing Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru West federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Uju Kingsley Chima, by a woman, Mrs. Nkeiruka Cynthia Kamalu.The Command described the allegation as a ground to blackmail the Lawmaker with the intent of extorting money from him by the woman and other conspirators.The Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, a Superintendent of Police, while briefing journalists on the matter, in Owerri, said that in May 5, a case of advance fee fraud, conspiracy forgery and threat to life, was reported against Kamalu.Kamalu was said to have claimed that she was pregnant for the legislator and had blackmailed him into sending various sums of money to her, including the money to travel to Canada to have the baby.She later claimed to have given birth to twins, one of which was stillbirth and sent a picture of a baby boy to Uju.But Ikeokwu said that dilligent investigations revealed that Kamalu was never pregnant, but had connived with one Emeka Muoneke, to buy a child somewhere in Nnewi, Anambra State with the sum of N1.8 million.The police said it was discovered that Kamalu never travelled to Canada, but rather got a software that enabled her phone to show a foreign number anytime she placed a call to Uju.Ikeokwu said that Kamalu and Muoneke confessed to the crime and also led detectives to Nnewi where they bought the child, adding that all the suspects, including a homeopathic doctor, who sold the baby to them, were arrested and charged to court.The Police spokesman said that the police have all the details of the phone calls, text and whstsapp messages she sent to Uju, using her phone and that of Muoneke.Ikeokwu added that Kamalu's claims that she was victimised, tortured and unlawfully detained, were false and baseless and intended to deceive members of the public