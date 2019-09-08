Police Begins Manhunt For Fleeing Driver That Killed 6 People In Abuja

Published:

Police in the Federal Capital Territory have launched a manhunt for a driver suspected to have killed six people in the early hours of Saturday in the Gwarimpa area of Abuja.The Police Public Relations Officer of the FCT command, Anjuguri Manza, confirmed this .The driver, suspected to have been drunk, was driving a white Mercedes Benz sports utility vehicle with no number plate when the accident occurred.The driver was said to have rammed the vehicle into a tricycle, killing the driver and passengers as well as some pedestrians, somersaulting in the process.An eyewitness, who posted a video of the incident online, said immediately after the crash occurred, the driver and his companion fled and entered another car which sped off.Manza said they had begun investigation into the matter.“We have begun investigation into the accident but I cannot say much for now because I don’t have much details,” he said.