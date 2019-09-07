Peter Obi Thanks Air Peace On South Africa, Seeks Compensation For Xenophobia Victims

Published:

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, has thanked the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Barr. Allen Onyema, over what he described as his “gesture of patriotism and support for humanity”, by providing his aircraft for free evacuation of Nigerians trapped in South Africa. Obi spoke while fielding questions from aviation correspondents on Friday at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos.The former Anambra State Governor reiterated his earlier appeal to Nigerians in South Africa to come together as brothers and sisters and assist one another, especially those already affected by the “xenophobic madness”. He called on the Government of South Africa to compensate all those affected by the crisis.Advising the Nigerian Government, Obi said that this is the time for it to demonstrate concern for Nigerians by engaging its South African counterpart on compensating those affected by the xenophobic attacks.Obi, who earlier cancelled a scheduled trip to South Africa, appealed to government at all levels as well as well-meaning Nigerians to support those affected by the crisis.He disclosed that he is in touch with some Nigerian leaders in South Africa, and expressed worry about the effect of the actions of South Africans on African unity.