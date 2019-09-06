Osinbajo Would Have Been Dead By Now If He Hadn't Attended RCCG Night Vigil ..Pastor

Published:

Share This

Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries (a.k.a. Christ Life Church), Ibadan, Oyo State, Francis Oke, has said that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s reliance on God and consistency of character saved him from death in the helicopter crash in Kabba, Kogi State, build up to the last general election.Speaking on ‘The Manifold Wisdom of God’ at the 37th annual Holy Ghost Convention of Christ Life Church, Oke asserted that the vice president would have been dead by now if he had not attended Redemption Camp’s monthly vigil that preceded the crash.