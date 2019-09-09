Oshiomhole,Gov Obaseki Renew Hostility ..Adams Insist Edo Speaker Must Resign

Published:

The troubleshooting initiative to reconcile the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki and his godfather, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole may have hit the rocks.The two top chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are principal actors in the crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly.Nine lawmakers of the Edo State Assembly had elected the Speaker of the State parliament, Honourable Frank Okiye.The process had since been rejected by the other 15 lawmakers believed to have the backing of the national chairman of the party who incidentally is from Edo state.Findings revealed that both chambers of the National Assembly had issued proclamations to take over the legislative business in Edo State, except the Assembly reverses itself on the election of Honourable Okiye as Speaker.The Senate and the House of Representatives premised their resolutions on the findings of committees led by Senator Sabiu Aliyu Abdullahi and Honourable Abdulrazak Namdas for the respective chambers.Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki at the end of a recent peace meeting promised to bury their personal differences to ensure that peace returned to the State Assembly.But speaking in Abuja at the weekend, the APC national chairman vowed not to recognise Honourable Okiye as the Speaker of the Edo State Assembly.He insisted that the process that produced Honourable Okiye was instigated by Governor Obaseki and it would not be allowed to stand.He said: “First of all, Okiye is not the Speaker, he is member-elect. I watched the governor say those things but the truth of the matter is that he knows better than that. The question I will put to you is, is it within the discretion of the state governor to decide who becomes the Speaker?