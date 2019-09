Published:

Mrs Ibim Semenitari,Former Commissioner Of Information, Rivers State has unveiled what is assumed to be one of the serial killers on the prowl in Port Harcourt,Rivers State Capital.She made this post on her social media page"This is the face of the alleged serial killer in Port Harcourt, Rivers state from the CCTV video.Faceboook name: Gracious David West Please share and let him be caught."The CCTV footage currently showed the alleged killer checking into a hotel in Port Harcourt with a lady who was later found dead during the week .