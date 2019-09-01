My Disrupted Birthday Party Costs Me N19m To Put Together...Bobrisky

Published:

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky, has ruefully revealed that his birthday party cost over N19million.The 28-year-old’s party was shut down by officers of the Lagos State Police Command on Saturday.Police officers in various operational vehicles stormed the event centre in Lekki where the ceremony was scheduled to hold.Bobrisky disclosed the cost of his birthday in a post on Snapchat.“Over 19million just went like that lol. Thanks God for life,” Bobrisky wrote.The Instagram sensation however said that he was thankful to God in every situation.Last week, Bobrisky slammed Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture who called him a disgrace.Runsewe had promised to have Bobrisky dealt with.