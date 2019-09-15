Murdered Professor Of Mathematics Buried In Ondo

Published:

Tears flowed, tributes poured in as the remains of Prof Gideon Okedayo of the Department of Mathematics, Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, were buried at his residence in Idepe, Okitipupa, Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state, on Saturday.Okedayo, who was a Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor, was allegedly killed by bandits after kidnapping him in Edo State on September 5.His decomposing body was discovered last week in a bush where his abductors kept him.The funeral service was attended by family, friends, OSUSTECH workers and his church members.In his sermon, the pastor in charge of Ondo Province 5 of RCCG, Johnson Umoren, describing the deceased as a committed man of God.He said, “We should not mourn like those without hope. We are very sure he is resting with the Lord. You must summon courage to forge ahead and continue where he has stopped. This I know will gladden his heart.”The cleric urged the government to improve security in the country.Marrietta, wife of the slain lecturer, said her husband spoke the truth at all times and acted fearlessly.She said, “Without ambiguity, you were a man of great finesse, industry and a lover of people.“You were a devout Christian and a pastor indeed who lived an exemplary life which I am still emulating till this very moment. You were a great disciplinarian, a father and a mentor. You were a genius with no match, but Nigeria did not protect you.”OSUSTECH Vice-Chancellor, Prof Sunday Ogunduyile, called for the government to urgently check insecurity in the country.He said Okedayo’s death came as a rude shock to the university community.The VC said, “We will miss him as a great and unforgettable friend, worker, as the Dean of the emerging postgraduate school, a former head of department of mathematics, who worked assiduously along with others. His dedication to the growth of OSUSTECH and his community will remain indelible forever.”