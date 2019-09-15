Sunday, 15 September 2019

Murdered Professor Of Mathematics Buried In Ondo

Published: September 15, 2019
Tears flowed, tributes poured in as the  remains of Prof  Gideon Okedayo of the  Department of Mathematics,  Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, were  buried at his  residence in Idepe, Okitipupa, Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state, on Saturday.

Okedayo, who was  a Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor, was allegedly killed by bandits after kidnapping him in  Edo State on September 5.

His  decomposing body  was discovered last week  in a bush where his abductors kept him.

The funeral service  was attended by family, friends, OSUSTECH  workers and his church  members.

In his sermon, the  pastor in charge of Ondo Province 5 of RCCG,  Johnson  Umoren,  describing the deceased  as a committed man of God.

He said, “We should not mourn like  those without hope. We are very sure he is resting with the Lord. You must summon courage to forge ahead and continue where he has stopped. This I know will gladden his heart.”

The cleric  urged the government to  improve  security in the country.

Marrietta,  wife of the slain lecturer, said her husband  spoke  the truth at all times and acted fearlessly.

She said, “Without ambiguity, you were a man of great finesse, industry and a lover of people.

“You were a devout Christian and a pastor indeed who lived an exemplary life which I am still emulating till this very moment. You were a great disciplinarian,  a father and a mentor. You were a genius with no match, but Nigeria did not protect you.”

OSUSTECH Vice-Chancellor, Prof Sunday Ogunduyile,  called for the government to urgently   check  insecurity in  the country.

He  said Okedayo’s death came as a rude shock to the university community.

The VC said, “We will miss him as a great and unforgettable friend, worker, as the Dean of  the emerging postgraduate school, a former head of department of mathematics, who worked assiduously along with others. His dedication to the growth of OSUSTECH and his community will  remain indelible forever.”


Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: