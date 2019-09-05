MTN Workers Beg Nigerians Over Xenophobia Attacks

Published:

Workers in the nation’s telecommunications and Communications sector including MTN Nigeria, have pleaded with Nigerians to stop reprisal attacks on MTN and other South African business interests in Nigeria following ongoing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and their businesses in South Africa.On the aegis of Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PTECSSAN, and its MTN Branch, the workers called on the Nigerian Government and her South African counterpart to expedite actions in genuinely exploring all diplomatic measures to nipping this very sad, weird, unfortunate and disturbing trend in the bud before it destroyed the age long diplomatic relationship between both countries.In a statement by the General Secretary of PTECSSAN, Okonu Abdullahi and PTECSSAN MTN branch Chairman,Elisha Adamu, the workers said among others, “The barbaric attacks on Nigerian lives and livelihoods by South Africans started about two years ago and the South African Government failed to take proactive and preventive measures to stem the ugly tide.“It is beyond releasing presidential statement condemning the dastardly acts without punitory action against the organizers and perpetrators of these attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in the country.” Full statement later.