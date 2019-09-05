MTN Shuts Down Offices Nationwide

Published:

Share This

MTN Nigeria on Wednesday announced the closure of its offices nationwide and directed its workers to stay at home.However, the telecom company said its social media handles, mobile app and call centres were available to attend to subscribers’ concerns.The telecom company also directed all its stores and service centres to be closed as a precaution until further notice.On the company’s social media handle, MTN said, “Dear customer, all MTN shops are closed today. You can reach us on call centre 180, Twitter @MTN180, Facebook @MTNloaded, email customercare3@mtn.com, and chat on my MTN App.”The company said it would continue to provide uninterrupted services as it was concerned about the safety and security of its customers, members of staff and partners.In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CEO, MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman, said that the company was against all forms of violence and xenophobia against people.