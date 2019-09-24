Married Woman Sue Imo Federal Lawmaker Over Alleged Rape,Demands N50m Compensation

Published:

Share This

A businesswoman, Nkeiruka Cynthia Kamalu, has dragged a member of House of Representatives, Uju Kingsley Chima to the Federal High Court, Lagos over alleged rape and breach of her fundamental rights.In the suit, Kamalu is praying the court to award the sum of N50 Million against the Imo State lawmaker, Chima who is representing Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru West Federal Constituency at the lower chamber and others responsibleThe applicant is demanding damages for her unlawful arrest, torture, unlawful detention, insult, disgrace, intimidation and the embarrassing treatment meted out on her by the respondents.The applicant also alleged that she was raped by the lawmaker by the federal lawmaker on August 9, 2015.Mrs Kamalu told Justice Nicholas Oweibo that following an incestuous relationship with Chima, the lawmaker offered to pay her N20 million if she was divorced by her husband, Mr Gabriel Igbibi.Kamalu made the allegations in a fundamental rights suit marked FHC/L/CS/1458/19 which came up on September 11, 2019.Her counsel, Chijioke Jiakponna, told the judge that Chima had been evading service. He alleged that when the bailiff called Chima on phone to inform him that he wanted to serve him, the lawmaker cut the call.Justice Oweibo adjourned till yesterday to rule on whether to allow substituted service.However, the court did not sit yesterday.