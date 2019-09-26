Marriage Proposal Goes Awry For Brodashaggi In Glo’s New TVC

Published:

It is drama, excitement and laughter in telecoms firm, Globacom’s new television commercial which debuts this month across national and international networks. The new television commercial features, as usual, celebrity actors like the duo of Mama “G” and Sola Sobowale and their daughters, Uche and Liz alias “Smallie” respectively.The new commercial is another master piece from the house of Glo, combining entertainment with vivid communication of brand values and product utility, this time the product showcased is Glo 4G LTE, all in one minute of action.The commercial, presents a neuveau riche Brodashaggi , Sola Sobowale’s former driver, overreaching himself by proposing to his former boss’ daughter.A preview of the TVC shows Brodashaggi, drinking champagne and trying to make a video call with Glo 4G to Smallie, Sobowale’s daughter. But as Uche , Mama G’s daughter, is taking the phone to “Smallie”, Sobowale snatches the phone and exclaims “Eh, eh, Wasiu, video call?!”Brodashaggi spills his champagne but summons up courage to change the subject “Mummy, mummy! With Glo 4G, I can now upload my cars online, sell and make plenty, plenty profit. That’s what they call me now, the new mega online car dealer!”. Finally , he owned up hesitantly, Brodashaaggi stutters: “your daughter; I want to marry her!”.This confession produces further anger from Sobowale who screams at the top of her voice, and flogs Brodashaaggi’s image on the phone being used for video call. Brodashaggi feels the wrath from the clarity and vivid images transported by the Glo 4G communication and falls off his seat as Sola Sobowale continues to flog his his image in the video call.Okunnu (Wale Akorede) who acts the role of the girl’s father also asks whether “they are frying dodo” on his head, a local speak to mean is he (Okunnu) in his right senses? . In the commercial, Glo emphasices the various price points on its 4G tariff plan, including N100 for 180MB, N1000 for 3.6GB and N2,500 for 12.9GB