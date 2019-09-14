Late Prof Okonjo One Of The Best Intellectuals Ever To Come Out Of Africa...Peter Obi

Published:

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, on Friday mourned the passing of renowned academic, Obi Prof. Chukuka Okonjo, describing him as one of the best intellectuals ever to come out of Africa.He spoke shortly after the news of the death of the 91 years old Prof. Okonjo was announced by her daughter, former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala.Paying tribute to the immediate past Obi of Ogwashi Ukwu, Delta State, Obi said in a statement issued by his Media Office: “Though not my biological father, he was one of those that nurtured me in all the meanings of that word. Throughout his stay in Ghana, I was visiting him every week. He was one of the best intellects from Africa. Ever desirous of contributing to the development of humanity he deployed his deep knowledge of mathematics and economics to the emancipation of humanity.“He capped his thirst for community and human development by being the traditional ruler of his town, Ogwashi Ukwu, wherein he gave a very good account of himself through his achievements.”Obi prayed to God to grant the immediate family of Prof. Chukuka Okonjo and all those that are grief-stricken by his death the fortitude to withstand the shock and trauma.