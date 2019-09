Published:

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chike Onyemenam, who was kidnapped a week ago on the Benin/Asaba highway, has been released.Onyemenam was kidnapped on September 16 at Utulu junction on the Benin/Asaba express road.A family source confirmed that Onyemenam was released at the weekend after the family paid a ransom.The hoodlums were said to have asked for N15 million.“We give glory to God that he was not hurt,” the source added.The police, who said they were not aware of Onyemenam’s kidnap, confirmed his release.