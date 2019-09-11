Judgement Day :Live Proceedings At The Presidential Election Tribunal (Arrival Of Parties)

Published:

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja will today deliver judgment in the case instituted by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, challenging the outcome of the February 23, 2019 presidential election.Live Proceedings9. 39 am Prof. Taiwo Osipitan (SAN) announces appearance for Buhari's legal team. He takes the place of Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), who is absent at the proceedings.9.36 am Yunus Ustaz Usman (SAN) leads INEC's legal team.9.35 am Adams Oshiomhole represents APC. Livy Ozoukwu (SAN) leads petitioners' legal team.9.33 am Uche Secondus represents PDP9.32 am Yaya Abubakar represented Atiku.9.31 am Secondus introducing himself.9.28 am "My lords are about to come in. Can we please settle down?" A court registrar announces.9.26 am AGF, Abubakar Malami, is here. Minister of State for Niger Delta, Festus Keyamo, SAN, arrives at the venue.Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola is here.Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong arrival at the tribunal9.22 am Governor Samuel Lalong of Plateau State entering the courtroom.9.21 am Adams Oshiomhole, APC National Chairman arrives.9.20 am President Muhammadu Buhari's Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, arrives at the tribunal.9.19 am Chief Mike Ozekhome is the first among the Senior Advocates of Nigeria in the petitioners' team to arrive.9.10 am PDP chairman, Secondus, arrives tribunalThe National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus has arrived the Court of Appeal, venue of the PEPT judgement.8.57 am Raymond Dokpesi arrives tribunalFounder of DAAR Communications, Raymond Dokpesi, has arrived at the Court of Appeal for the PEPT judgment.8.52 am Atiku Vs Buhari: Facts and figures (2)Compiled by Ade Adesomoju*March 18, 2019: Atiku files petition to challenge Buhari's victory*May 8, 2019: Presidential Election Petition Tribunal held inaugural sitting.8.31 am Security presence is heavy at the venue – at least 20 police officers and three DSS officers sighted.8.18 am It was gathered that arrangement has been put in place for a live broadcast of the judgment but the faces of the judges will not be shown – cameras will be focussed on the bar and the gallery.8.10 am: So far only two Senior Advocates of Nigeria have arrived – Chief Charles Edosomwan of the APC's legal team and Sam Ologunorisa of the INEC's legal team.The courtroom as of 7.56amREAD ALSO: #AtikuIsComing vs #AtikuBusted trend as tribunal decides Atiku-Buhari case today8.00am List of Justices on the five-man panel of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in order of seniority*Justice Mohammed Garba of the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal. He is the Presiding Justice of the five man panel.*Justice Abdul Aboki of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal*Justice Joseph Ikyegh of the Benin Division of the Court of Appeal*Justice Samuel Oseji of the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal*Justice Peter Ige of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal7:52 am: Atiku Vs Buhari: Facts and figures (1)7. 45 am: The Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, has arrived at the venue7.39 am: The Court of Appeal where the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal will be delivered later today.