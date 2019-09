Published:

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, has sealed a Lagos mansion belong to Amaju Pinnick, President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).The commission sealed and placed the mansion located in Park View Estate, Lagos under investigation.The ICPC also placed a mansion in Maitama, Abuja, belonging to Shehu Dikko, 2nd Vice President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Chairman of League Management Company of Nigeria, under investigation.