I Will Surely Get Justice At The End..Atiku Abubakar

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 2019 general election, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed belief that he will get justice in his suit against President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress.He urged his supporters not to underestimate the effect of their belief that justice will be done.Atiku had sued Buhari, INEC and APC in the aftermath of Buhari’s declaration as the winner of the presidential election, seeking to upturn the victory and the declaration that he (Atiku) was the winner.Taking to his verified Twitter handle @atiku on Friday, the ex-vice president had tweeted:“I note the immense outpouring of goodwill from ordinary Nigerians in every nook and cranny of Nigeria and from all regions, religions and relationships.“Once again I thank you all for your support.“I also thank the governors elected on the platform of my party, the Peoples Democratic Party, as well as the National Executive Committee, for their unanimous and unambiguous support for the judicial phase of this struggle, especially after it was announced that we would go on to appeal.“I urge all Nigerians to continue their support for this recourse to constitutional order via the courts.“Even if there is little or nothing you can do to ensure that justice is done in Nigeria, just believe that it will happen.“Let us never underestimate the effect of our belief.“Finally, I say to all concerned, that we will all die and give account of our lives to our Creator.“Thank you and may God bless Nigeria.”