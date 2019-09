Published:

Human rights lawyer Barrister Ebun Olu Adegboruwa was today decorated as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) alongisde others at a ceremony in Abuja.A protege of late Human Rights lawyer Gani Fawehinmi,Barrister Adegboruwa has been credited with several landmark cases.He is also noted for his pro bono services (at no cost) to many Nigerians who couldn't afford the means to prosecute their cases.