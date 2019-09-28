How The Cookies Crumbled For Bbnaija Housemate Tacha

Published:

Share This

It is no longer news that favourite BBnaija housemate Tacha has been sent packing from the reality show.She was disqualified for being physically violent towards a fellow housemate, Mercy. Tacha had been engaged in a shouting match with Mercy, which turned physical after Tacha grabbed Mercy’s hair and she, in turn, tried to defend herself with an electric iron.For her part in the altercation, Mercy got two strikes from Big Brother “for not stepping away from a volatile situation”.According to the official website of the show, Tacha was accused of losing her temper, leading to her pushing, shoving and pulling Mercy’s hair, which was considered violence.Big Brother found her guilty of breaking the House rule of physical violence and intent to harm the moment she shoved Mercy, and the moment she pulled her hair on two separate occasions. Biggie deemed that such physical violence had no place in Big Brother’s house’.Meanwhile, there are just 10 days left in the showMost Nigerians have been awed by her arrogance and abusive nature ,which has seen practically had issues with all the inmates in the house though she was favoured to win the event with her large followership