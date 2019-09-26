Gunmen Kill 8 Abuja Bound Passengers In Kogi State

Published:

Suspected kidnappers on Tuesday in Koton Karfe, Kogi Local Government, Kogi State, laid siege to an Abuja-bound vehicle, killing all eight occupants. The Sharon car was coming from Port Harcourt.All three occupants of another Toyota Camry car coming from Ibadan to Abuja who tried to escape after running into the scene sustained varying degrees of injury.One of the lucky escapees who narrated his ordeals said that the incident occurred at about 5.58pm on Tuesday.The victim, who did not want his name in print, said he, together with four other occupants of the Toyota Camry, suddenly sighted some young men in military camouflage with black masks stopping vehicles.According to him, some of their victims were being marched into the bush.He said a Sharon car coming from Port Harcourt tried to escape when the driver sighted the assailants but got shot at and got its tyres deflated. He said the car somersaulted, killing all its occupants.“It was at this point that we noticed that they might be kidnappers. Our driver then engaged the reverse gear and they started firing at our car,” he said.The lucky escapee said they drove straight to the Gegu police station where they reported the incident. He said policemen from the station visited the scene after making arrangement for them to be taken to Kotin-Karfe General Hospital from where they were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.