Growing Division:6 PDP Governors Visit Nyesom Wike

Sokoto State Governor, Rt Hon Aminu Tambuwal has explained that the six Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) governors were on a solidarity visit to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and to commend him for his sustained projects delivery.Tambuwal said the governors urged their colleague to continue to deliver quality projects and sustain good governance for the development of Rivers State.This is contained in a statement signed by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Adviser to the Rivers State governor on electronic media, and made available to journalists.The statement further said that Tambuwal also declared that PDP remains strongly united in friendship and brotherhood.According to the statement, “he spoke on Friday night at the Government House Port Harcourt after a meeting.”The meeting had in attendance: Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri, Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.The visit is coming on the heel of what some have seen as the growing division between PDP and Nyesom Wike who recently congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari over his vitory at the election tribunal .