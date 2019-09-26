Gov Ugwuanyi Appoints Former Commissioner As CPS,Swears In 19 New Commissioners

Published:

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has formed a cabinet with the swearing in of 19 commissioners and other members of the State Executive Council.The governor inaugurated the cabinet on Wednesday, 116 days after his inauguration on May 29, 2019 following criticisms of his leadership.The 19 commissioners who were sworn in alongside eight special advisers and the governor’s Chief of Staff, Dr Festus Uzor, at the EXCO chambers of the Government House, were not assigned portfolios, except for Mr Militus Eze, appointed Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state.Ugwuanyi also announced Mr Chuks Ugwuoke, who was Commissioner for Information under former Governor Sullivan Chime, as his Chief Press Secretary.While swearing in the commissioners, Ugwuanyi said portfolios would be assigned at the end of a three-day strategic retreat for the exco members that would start on September 26, adding that his administration was in the fast track to achieve its electoral promises within the remaining period of his tenure.The newly sworn-in commissioners included Chief Miletus Eze, Greg Nnaji, Chijioke Edeoga, Chidi Aroh, Prince Emeka Mamah, Mr Vitus Okechi, Mr Solomon Onah, Princess Peace Nnaji, Dr Charles O.C. Egumgbe, and Mathias Ekweremadu (Jnr.).Others were Uchechukwu Ogbonna, Mrs Mabel Agbo, Mrs Adaonah Kene-Uyanwune, Prof Uchenna Eze, Peter Okonkwo, Mr Obi Carl kama, Mr Ugonna Ibe, Dr Victor Nnam and Prof Anthony Ugochukwu.The special advisers included Mrs Olangwa Ezekwu, Mr Uwakwe Azikiwe, Mr Uchenna Ogbodo, Dr Kingsley Udeh, Mrs Maryrose Abba, Stephen Oruruo and Paschal Ukwuani.