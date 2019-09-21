FRSC Sheds More Light On 5 Passengers Burnt To Death Along Lagos Ibadan Expressway

Published:

The Federal Road Safety Corps Ogun State Command wishes to inform the motoring public of a fatal crash that occured this morning at about 0849 hrs on Friday 20 September 2019 on the Lagos - Ibadan Expressway around Onigari, the border town of Ogun State with Oyo State .The lone crash involved a commercial bus that travelled all the way from Sokoto state but stopped briefly in Ibadan to pick other passengers. The bus was heading towards Lagos State before it lost control, at Onigari due to excessive speed , and collided with the road median with the bus upturning and bursting into flames.The crash involved 18 passengers comprising 17Male Adults and 01Female Adult .A total of 10Male Adults sustained injuries from the crash but five of the passengers unfortunately died from the crash comprising 4Male Adults and 01Female Adult .The commuter bus is a white coloured Mazda bus with registration number WWD 302CBThe FRSC Ogun State Sector Commander , Clement Oladele has commisorated with the families of the crash victims and advised members of the public whose relatives travelled, requiring more information about the crash, should contact the FRSC Command at KM27 Ibadan - Lagos Expressway at Ogunmakin or the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) , Sagamu, where the injured victims were rescued to.The corpses of those killed in the crash were also deposited at the Mortuary of the same Hospital.The Sector Commander is also using this medium to remind the motoring public of the need to drive cautiously on the Lagos - Ibadan Expressway as the Expressway is still undergoing rehabilitation. The recommended speed at construction area is 50 kilometers per hour.He also reminds passengers to caution their drivers noticed driving recklessly and where the driver refused to heed to such caution , the FRSC can be called on the toll free number 122 to report such traffic misdemeanour.